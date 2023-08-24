Kody Brown started off his married life with Meri Brown (née Barber), whom he wed in 1990.

The Sister Wives stars expanded their family in 1993 and 1994 when Kody spiritually wed Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, respectively.

In July 1995, Meri and Kody became parents to Leon. After trying to have a second child, the bed and breakfast owner suffered a miscarriage. “After years of a rollercoaster, we had finally backed off. … I was so frustrated and so angry,” Meri said during a 2012 episode about the heartbreak.

Meri and Kody remained legally married for two decades before they divorced in 2014 so Kody could legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a past marriage.

Meri and Kody’s spiritual union lasted for more than a decade before their marriage woes bubbled over. The exes announced in January 2023 that they decided to “permanently terminate” their relationship. (Christine and Janelle announced their respective splits in 2021 and 2022.)

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of Kody and Meri’s family unit: