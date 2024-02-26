Sister Wives star Meri Brown is single once more after splitting from boyfriend Amos.

“Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them,” Brown, 53, began in a lengthy Instagram caption, reflecting on facing “difficult truths” that lead to “personal growth.”

Brown continued, “Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations. Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship. When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions.”

Brown noted that it felt “strange and sad” to realize a relationship isn’t compatible even though you “care about someone so deeply.”

“It’s only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that’s what living and dating is all about. When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again,” she wrote.

While she didn’t name Amos in her thoughtful message, Brown referred to their brief time together. “I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it. I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well,” she continued. “For now, I’ll continue to look into my future with the hope of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth.”

She concluded: “This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!”

The TLC personality seemingly reflected on her breakup further via her Instagram Story, sharing a handful of cryptic quotes. “Love yourself a little extra right now,” one message read. “You’re evolving, learning, healing, growing and discovering yourself all at once.”

Brown previously introduced her Instagram followers to Amos in January, revealing that the twosome had been dating since October 2023. “He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!” she wrote at the time, sharing selfies and a photo of the pair posing with her dog, Zona.

Brown noted that she wanted to keep her relationship under wraps in its early days. “I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!” she added.

During an Instagram Live with Amos later that month, Brown joked about their respective relationship histories. “I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you,” she teased after it was revealed that Amos has three ex-wives.

Meri was married to Kody Brown from 1990 to 2014, when they legally divorced in order for Kody, 55, to marry Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Meri and Kody, who share one child, remained in a spiritual marriage but confirmed their split last year. Meri was the third sister wife to leave the plural family following Christine and Janelle Brown. (Kody is still legally married to Robyn.)