Meri Brown is learning more about her new boyfriend Amos’ history.

During a recent “Fridays with Friends” Instagram Live, the Sister Wives star, 53, appeared surprised after it was revealed that Amos has three ex-wives. “What?” Brown said after Amos dropped the news. She proceeded to poke fun at her own relationship history, stating, “I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you.”

Meri was legally married to Kody Brown from 1990 to 2014 but remained in a spiritual union with him until December 2022. Kody, 55, has also parted ways with ex-wives Christine and Janelle Brown but remains married (legally and spiritually) to Robyn Brown.

During the Instagram Live, Meri’s friend Jenn Sullivan questioned Amos regarding his thoughts on Meri’s relationship past. “Can you tell me if Meri being an ex-polygamist in the public eye on a television show raised any red flags?” she asked, to which he responded, “Yes, it was, a little.”

Meri went on to explain that she brought up her romantic background “the second time we talked,” adding, “He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a really private person.’ I’m like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah. I’m not on social media. I’m a really private person. I don’t let a lot of people into my life.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, so how private are you really?’ So we talked about that for a bit.”

Among other relationship revelations, Meri revealed that she was the one who first reached out to him and that Amos gave her a “very safe hug” on their first date. “We’re happy, and we like each other a lot, a lot,” she stated.

Meri broke news of the pair’s relationship via Instagram earlier this month in celebration of her 53rd birthday. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October,” she captioned photos of Amos and the two of them with her dog, Zona. “He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

Noting that Zona “absolutely loves him,” the TLC personality explained that she and Amos chose to keep their romance under wraps because “we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other.”

She continued: “As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me! I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!”

Meri isn’t the only Sister Wives star who has moved on from her relationship with Kody. Christine, 51, tied the knot with her husband, David Woolley, in October 2023. While Meri was not in attendance at the ceremony, her and Kody’s only child, Leon, 28, was there to support the couple.