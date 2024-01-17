Sister Wives‘ Meri Brown is seeing someone new after ending her marriage to Kody Brown.

Meri, 53, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 16, to introduce her new man while reflecting on her recent birthday.

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!” Meri wrote alongside several photos of her and Amos. “He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

Meri, who shares a child with ex-husband Kody, 55, said her new dog has already given her boyfriend her stamp of approval.

“Also, Zona absolutely loves him,” she continued. “I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!”

Meri went on to discuss her hopes for the coming year, adding, “I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward! #WorthyUp #HappyBirthdayToMe #Morein2024.”

Meri was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, when he opted to divorce her and legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown. Kody and Meri remained in a spiritual union, but viewers got a close look at their ups and downs throughout their time on Sister Wives. Duringa December 2022 episode of the season 17 Sister Wives One-on-One special, the twosome addressed the state of their relationship.

“He’s already made the decision that we’ve split,” Meri said at the time. “I have never heard him say [he didn’t ‘consider’ us married] to me [specifically].”

The former couple further detailed their decision in a January 2023 statement shared via Instagram, writing, “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love. In kindness, Meri and Kody.”

Along with Meri, Kody was previously married to Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. Christine, 51, was the first to leave the plural family in November 2021 and has since married David Woolley. Janelle confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.”

Kody opened up about his relationship shakeups and his status with Robyn, 45, as fans continued to see the family fracture on the TLC series.

“Robyn and I are experiencing a death — the death of our family [and] this big family picture,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “We have different emotions at different times. And I’ll be really honest, that has been hard on our relationship. … Divorce changes you. So, there’s a lot going on with me that Robyn has to use a lot of grace and forgiveness for, because I’m not myself. It’s an experience that I did not expect in my life and [it has] shocked me how it’s played out.”