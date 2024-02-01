Christine Brown found out about fellow Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s new relationship via social media — and she couldn’t be happier for her.

“We just found out about it, too, on social media. That’s how I found out about it,” Christine, 51, said during a joint People interview with husband David Woolley on Wednesday, January 31. “I’m just happy for her. So happy for her. That is absolutely awesome. I’m just thrilled for her to be able to be in a romantic relationship.”

Meri, 53, debuted her romance with boyfriend Amos via Instagram last month.

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship,” she captioned several photos of the pair.

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Exes, Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

Meri and Christine were both previously married to Kody Brown. Meri and Kody, 55, were spiritually married until 2022 — they were legally married from 1990 to 2014 — while Christine and Kody were spiritually married from 1994 to 2021. Kody has also split from ex-wife Janelle Brown but remains married (legally and spiritually) to Robyn Brown.

Christine added on Wednesday that she’s happy Meri has found a love similar to the one she’s found with Woolley, 49, whom she wed in October 2023.

“It’s just really an incredible thing to feel like you are loved more than anybody else,” she said. “David loves me more than anybody else. I love him more than anybody else. It really is a powerful thing to know that you really have your person.”

Related: Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley's Relationship Timeline Christine Brown has gushed about her strong connection with David Woolley following her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit TLC series with Kody, surprised fans when she announced their breakup in November 2021. Christine, who shares six children with the polygamist, dove back into […]

While Christine is happy for her former sister wife, the duo recently butted heads over a story about Meri and Kody’s wedding rings. During a December 2023 episode of Sister Wives, Christine revealed that Kody melted down his wedding ring from his union with Meri and saved the gold.

Meri slammed Christine’s decision to share the story during part 2 of Sister Wives: 1 on 1, which aired later that month.

“I am extremely frustrated right now. Beyond,” Meri said while getting choked up. “That is my story to tell when, where and how I want to. And somebody else took it upon themselves to tell that story. And now I’m being forced to talk about it. I’m not happy about it.”

Related: A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives and Exes Kody Brown’s relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown have all had their ups and downs — but many Sister Wives viewers were shocked when nearly all his wives started to leave him. TLC fans were introduced to the Brown family in 2010 when he was legally married to Meri and […]

Despite the drama, Meri noted elsewhere in the Sister Wives tell-all that she had no hard feelings about not being invited to Christine and Woolley’s wedding.

“I’m OK with it, because a wedding is a very special moment that you don’t want to have any issues [at],” she said. “They’re not going to want — and I would not want — to bring that kind of conflict of emotion into Christine’s wedding. Like, I would not want that for her. So, I’m truly OK with that.”

While Meri did not attend the nuptials, Janelle, 54, was there to support Christine and Woolley. Robyn, 45, and Kody didn’t make the guest list either, but five of Christine and Kody’s six children were present: son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13. The former couple’s daughter Gwendlyn, 22, and her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, did not make it to the event.