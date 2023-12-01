Meri Brown gets emotional during part 2 of Sister Wives: 1-on-1 after learning Christine Brown shared her personal wedding ring story with host Sukanya Krishnan.

“I am extremely frustrated right now. Beyond,” Meri, 52, confesses in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, December 3, episode of the Sister Wives tell-all, which is part of the multi-episode reunion. “After we did the taping for the 1-on-1 interviews with Suki, I found out that a story was brought up about me that is not a story that I have ever shared publicly.”

Meri gets choked up as she explains, “That is my story to tell when, where and how I want to. And somebody else took it upon themselves to tell that story. And now I’m being forced to talk about it. I’m not happy about it.”

Meri is referring to Christine, 51, getting candid about Meri and Kody Brown’s relationship prior to their January break up. Christine details the history of Kody’s wedding ring in Us’ exclusive teaser from the upcoming episode. (Meri previously spotted Kody, 54, with a new ring that appeared to be from fourth wife Robyn Brown on an October episode of the TLC series.)

“There’s a backstory here. I don’t feel like it’s all the way my place, but here we are,” Christine says in the video, sharing that when Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990 they each had a wedding ring.

Related: Sister Wives' Kody Brown and Meri Brown's Relationship Highs and Lows No relationship is perfect — and the stars of Sister Wives aren’t afraid to admit it. After more than 30 years of marriage, Kody and Meri Brown worked their way out of more than one major rough patch before confirming their split in 2022. The couple tied the knot in April 1990 before Kody introduced […]

According to Christine, Kody continued to wear the ring for years but once Robyn, 45, entered the picture it seemed to disappear. Meri and Kody legally divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a prior marriage. Meri and Kody remained spiritually married until their 2023 split.

“He melted down the ring, saved the gold, saved the diamonds,” Christine claims of the initial jewelry item in the upcoming episode. “Well, Meri found out she’s like, ‘Well, where’s my ring? You don’t wear it anymore.’ He’s like, ‘I melted it down’. Just like that. He’s like, ‘I didn’t want Meri to have control over me and power over me anymore.’”

Christine notes that following the ring drama, she and all of Kody’s then-wives gifted him a new band called a Claddagh ring, which is a Celtic accessory meant to symbolize love, loyalty and friendship. He wore it for years — as did Meri, Christine, Robyn and Janelle Brown — before he split from Christine in 2021 and Janelle, 54, in 2022. Kody was later spotted with a new ring while filming season 18, which tapped in 2022.

Related: Where Do Sister Wives’ Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn Stand With Each Other? Kody Brown has captivated audiences for years on Sister Wives as the network explores his relationship with his three ex-wives and remaining wife — but do all of the women get along? Kody married Meri Brown in 1990. Janelle Brown and Christine Brown joined the family in 1993 and 1994, respectively. In 2014, Kody divorced […]

While Meri did comment on Kody’s “different” ring during an October Sister Wives episode, she didn’t anticipate her comments on the jewelry would lead to Christine sharing her own ring story publicly.

“It was not Christine’s business to tell,” Meri says in Us’ first look at the new episode. “If I wanted to have shared that story in the last 13 years in a public way, I would have done that.”

Watch both Christine and Meri discuss the wedding ring controversy in Us Weekly’s exclusive video above.

Part 2 of Sister Wives: 1-on-1 airs on TLC Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.