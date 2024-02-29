Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says Her Husband Lost 20 Pounds

Christine Brown is both happy, and annoyed, that her new husband David Woolley lost 20 pounds on a new diet.

The Sister Wives star, 51, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 29, to express her mixed feelings about her husband’s weight loss.

“A few months ago for health reasons, David quit drinking soda, quit eating sugar, I put him on a few supplements and he loses 20 pounds, just like that,” Brown said, snapping her fingers. “20 pounds! Do you know how hard I work to lose 20 pounds? The situation where men can lose weight quicker and easier is absolute rubbish.”

“This is really really frustrating,” she added. “I work so hard to lose that 20 pounds.”

Related: Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley's Relationship Timeline Christine Brown has gushed about her strong connection with David Woolley following her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit TLC series with Kody, surprised fans when she announced their breakup in November 2021. Christine, who shares six children with the polygamist, dove back into […]

Despite her complaints, Brown said she is very happy with her husband’s slimmer appearance.

The couple married in October 2023 after meeting online in late 2022.

This is Christine’s first romance since splitting from Kody Brown in 2021. She was the first of the sister wives to leave Kody, 55, with Janelle and Meri Brown following suit shortly after. Robyn Brown is Kody’s only remaining wife.

Brown and Woolley first went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2023, and the pair announced their engagement just a few months later in April.

Related: Who Is David Woolley? 5 Things to Know About Christine Brown's New Boyfriend Her new man! Christine Brown went public with David Woolley on Valentine’s Day after offering a glimpse at her new romance. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” the Sister Wives star, 50, wrote via Instagram on […]

Their love story comes after the end of Christine’s tumultuous 25-year marriage to Kody. The exes share six children: daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13, and son Paedon, 25.

Now, Christine is taking every opportunity to express how happy she is with Woolley.

On Thursday, the reality star posted a photo of herself in front of a mirror which read, “And suddenly you were my everything, and I was home,” apparently written by Woolley. Christine commented, “I love it when I find something that fits us so perfectly @david__woolley! #iamhome #loveofmylife #blessed”

,

The pair recently returned from a vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Christine took to social media on Wednesday, February 28, and shared a photo with Wooley on a beach surrounded by palm trees.

Related: Sister Wives Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

“We were in Punta cana last week on a trip we won and @david__woolley woke me up to go to the beach and take a photo with him of a sunrise with palm trees. #epic #moments #truestory#puntacana #loveofmylife,” Christine captioned the pic.

Following their fun filled vacation, the couple is preparing to launch their own Airbnb in Moab, Utah in March, just 30 minutes from where they were married last year.

“We figure everybody should come to Moab and love Moab,” Christine told People earlier this month. “So we bought a house there for a way for us to escape too.”