Christine Brown gave her followers a behind the scenes look of the wedding dress she chose when she walked down the aisle to marry David Woolley — and glimpse at the one that didn’t quite make the cut.

“Shout out to @destrie_dee at @bodabridal. You truly helped me feel so beautiful in [my] dress,” Brown, 51, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 30.

In the post, the Sister Wives star shared a series of snaps of her different bridal looks, including an off-the-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline that she didn’t select.

“I also LOVE the dress I haven’t worn yet (waiting for a perfect jaw dropping moment from David for it) the whole trying on process and picking out the ones I liked, then having you tailor my dress for me made me feel like a princess!” she wrote.

Brown also posed in the lace dress with a plunging neckline that she wore when she tied the knot with Woolley, 59.

In another pic, she posed at the bridal boutique alongside daughters Aspyn, 28, MyKelti, 27, and Ysabel, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown. (The twosome also share son Paedon, 25, and daughters Gwendlyn, 22, and Truely, 13.)

While Christine and Woolley wed in October 2023, fans watched the pair’s say I do during the two-part TLC special Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding, which aired earlier this month.

“Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Christine wrote via Instagram after the nuptials. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”

Christine and Woolley debuted their romance earlier that year, on Valentine’s Day, when she gushed about him on social media.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” Christine wrote via Instagram. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Christine and Woolley’s relationship marks her first public romance since her split from Kody, 55, in November 2021. The twosome were married for more than 25 years, and their relationship had been on full-display during the TLC reality show.

Christine was Kody’s third wife. He was also previously spiritually wed to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown but both women confirmed their separations from the patriarch in January 2023 and December 2022, respectively. Kody is still currently married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.