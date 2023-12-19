Sister Wives star Christine Brown is enjoying every moment of her love story with husband David Woolley.

In a teaser for the two-part TLC special Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding shared with Us Weekly, Christine, 51, straddles David, 59, in her wedding dress as he sits on a chair in the middle of the dance floor. The duo’s wedding guests stand around them cheering.

Elsewhere in the clip, Christine and David recall how they found each other.

“I stalked him. Found him online,” Christine says. David chimes in to joke that after meeting up with Christine in person, he discovered that “she’s aggressive.”

Related: Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley's Relationship Timeline Christine Brown has gushed about her strong connection with David Woolley following her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit TLC series with Kody, surprised fans when she announced their breakup in November 2021. Christine, who shares six children with the polygamist, dove back into […]

The twosome tied the knot in October after debuting their romance on Valentine’s Day. Five of Christine’s six children with ex-husband Kody Brown were in attendance: son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13. According to photos obtained by Us, the exes’ daughter Gwendlyn, 22, and her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, were not present.

In addition to being cheered on by most of her children, Christine had the support of former sister wife Janelle Brown, who confirmed her split from Kody, 54, in December 2022, over one year after Christine and Kody announced their separation in November 2021.

“The fact that they are openly affectionate soothes that wound that Kody inflicted,” Janelle, 54, says of Christine and David in the trailer. Later in the teaser, Janelle can be seen getting her makeup done for the big day while Christine has her hair blow-dried.

“This is really fun,” Janelle tells Christine.

Related: A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives, Exes Kody Brown’s relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown have all had their ups and downs — but many Sister Wives viewers were shocked when nearly all his wives started to leave him. TLC fans were introduced to the Brown family in 2010 when he was legally married to Meri and […]

As for how Kody feels about Christine moving on, he starts to tell cameras, “I knew David and Christine were gonna get married. She made the accusation that I had —,” before his wife, Robyn Brown, cuts him off.

“Aren’t we just so happy for them?” she asks Kody pointedly before saying to the cameras, “We’re just so happy for them.”

Kody and Robyn, 45, didn’t attend Christine’s wedding, nor did Meri Brown. Robyn became Kody’s only spouse after Kody and Meri, 52, confirmed in January that they had ended their spiritual marriage.

While not every member of the Brown family was present for Christine and David’s nuptials — which took place at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah — the couple couldn’t be more thrilled about the next chapter of their lives.

Related: Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown's Ups and Downs Over the Years Christine Brown‘s split from now-ex Kody Brown came as a shock to Sister Wives viewers. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we […]

“I’m excited to say ‘I do,’ and he’s excited to say ‘I do’ to anything I want,” Christine quips in the trailer.

David — who made his Sister Wives debut during the Sunday, December 17, episode of the show — adds during a confessional: “I [feel] like I’ve known you my whole life.”

Part 1 of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding will air on TLC Sunday, January 7, at 10 p.m. ET, with part 2 airing the following week.