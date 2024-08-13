It’s a whole new world for the Brown family when Sister Wives season 19 picks up — one where Janelle and Meri Brown aren’t married to Kody Brown.

“Kody and I are officially done,” Meri, 53, says in the season 19 trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, August 13. “Our marriage is over.”

Janelle, 55, has a similar revelation while chatting with sister wife Christine Brown, who left Kody, also 55, in November 2021.

“Kody and I have officially said it’s not working,” Janelle confides in Christine, before explaining that there’s still tension over the family’s Coyote Pass property in Arizona. Janelle reveals she’s asked Kody to buy her out so she can move on — and out of Flagstaff, Arizona — but claims he won’t listen. “I think I’m going to have to lawyer up,” she declares.

Kody, meanwhile, calls the whole issue “such a teenage drama,” later comparing his divorces to a “total civil war.”

Kody’s split from Christine, 52, began playing out on season 17 of the TLC series. In the wake of their breakup, his relationships with Janelle and Meri also began to fracture. Janelle confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had separated, while Meri announced in January 2023 that her marriage was no more.

Season 19 will be the first season where three of Kody’s four sister wives will be living solo lives outside their polygamist unit. Kody is still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Christine, who married David Woolley in October 2023, will give fans a glimpse at the early days of her romance this season, while sharing how David met the family.

Janelle makes it clear in the teaser clip that despite Kody’s efforts to “make this work” between them, she’s certain they’re “not compatible.” (Janelle and Kody did briefly come together in March following the death of their son Garrison Brown, which will be touched upon during season 19.)

Meri, meanwhile, teases that her long-running issues with Kody will continue to play out on screen. “It’s not divorce that sucks, it’s marrying the wrong person,” Kody tells Meri, who fires back, “What sucks is marrying the wrong person and not having the decency to tell her until 32 years later.”

The twosome butt heads throughout the trailer, especially after Kody claims their relationship has been “confusing from day one.” Meri calls “bulls—t” on his comments, noting she would’ve been fine if he told her “years ago” things weren’t working.

“Blame yourself if I don’t love you OK,” Kody says in a confessional, referring to Meri.

Robyn, for her part, has stuck by her spouse’s side throughout the splits, but in the trailer, she appears to be at her own breaking point. “This was not the way that it was supposed to go,” she tells the cameras.

“I feel like the idiot that got left behind,” Robyn, 45, confesses, seemingly referring to the fact that she’s now in a monogamous relationship she didn’t sign up for.

At one point, she even confronts Kody about their marital problems, saying, “I’m having a hard time feeling like [I’m] losing respect for you.” A flustered Kody responds, “I can’t even get it straight with you right now.”

Sister Wives season 19 premieres on TLC Sunday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET.