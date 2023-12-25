Kody Brown spilled the tea on why he allegedly didn’t break up with Christine Brown before she initiated their split in 2021.

“She called me a coward because I was never willing to break up with her,” Kody, 54, recalls of Christine, 51, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, December 31, episode of the Sister Wives Look Back: How It’s Going special. “It’s because, well, you’re not really allowed.”

During the upcoming episode, Kody and Christine rewatch their 2021 conversation in which Christine asked her then-husband, “Do you want to be married to me?” After he asked her the same question, she replied, “No, I don’t want to be married to you.”

In the throwback clip, Kody said he’s “good with that” and claimed, “Nobody’s a prisoner here.” The pair, who spiritually wed in 1994, announced their breakup in November 2021.

“I’m the prisoner here,” Kody claims in the upcoming episode while reflecting on that fateful moment. “I can’t just go, ‘Hey, bitch, I’m done with you.’”

Related: Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown's Ups and Downs Over the Years Christine Brown‘s split from now-ex Kody Brown came as a shock to Sister Wives viewers. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we […]

He further explains, “When a polygamist husband goes, ‘Hey, listen, I can’t deal with this woman anymore,’ he goes through the church authority channel,” who Kody says would then tell him he’s stuck in that relationship. “Once we’ve committed to marry a woman, the choice is gone,” Kody explains.

Elsewhere in the clip, Kody confesses that he’s “glad” Christine was “brave enough” to end their marriage. “Because, no, I wasn’t in love with her. As much as I tried to love her, it just wasn’t working all the time,” he reveals.

Christine remembers the 2021 breakup discussion as the moment that Kody “agreed I could go,” which she says felt “good” after all their ups and downs. “That’s the day that I took my power,” she adds. “I stopped focusing on him and I started focusing on me and my life and my kids.”

Christine and Kody share six children: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13.

Related: A Complete Guide to Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s Family Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown raised six children before calling it quits in November 2021 — and their brood is still expanding with the addition of grandkids. Kody entered into a spiritual union with Christine in 1994. At the time, he was legally married to first wife Meri Brown and spiritually married to […]

Since their split, two of Kody’s three other marriages have ended. Janelle Brown announced in December 2022 that she and Kody were separated. Meri Brown confirmed the following month that she was no longer with the patriarch. Kody is still married to Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives Look Back: How It’s Going airs on TLC Sunday, December 31, at 10 p.m. ET.