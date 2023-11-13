Janelle Brown is embracing single life after her separation from Kody Brown — and she doesn’t want a new relationship anytime soon.
“First of all, I’m not interested in dating at all. I’m not even interested. I’m not looking,” Janelle, 54, said during the Sunday, November 12, episode of Sister Wives. “I don’t even look at guys or men. It’s just blah. It’s too much work. I don’t want to do that.”
She further explained: “I’m not going to be hanging out where lots of single men are or whatever. Definitely, [I’m] sure as hell not doing that online dating thing. I don’t get the whole swiping thing. I don’t get that.”
Janelle noted that her aversion to a new romance could change down the line. “If I were at a place where I really wanted to find somebody again, I’d probably have to give it more thought,” she told the cameras.
Elsewhere in the episode, which was filmed in summer 2022, Janelle confessed that she didn’t “want to break” her spiritual marriage covenant with Kody, 54, “without knowing God’s completely cool with it.” She added that until then she was “waiting” on a sign about her future.
During the show, Janelle confided in Christine Brown about the state of her marriage. Janelle explained that Kody had not stayed at her house in “10 months” when they shot the scene. However, it wasn’t until December 2022 that Janelle publicly confirmed she and Kody had been “separated for several months.”
Although Janelle didn’t consider herself married to Kody while filming season 18 of Sister Wives — and Christine left Kody in November 2021 — they lamented about their choice to first join the plural family.
“I definitely knew I should marry Kody. It was a strong spiritual witness. No regrets,” Christine, 51, said in a confessional during Sunday’s episode. “And then when it was time to leave, it was also time to leave. I knew without a doubt it was time to go.”
Janelle echoed Christine’s outlook on their plural relationships. “There was no doubt in my mind that’s who I was supposed to be married to,” she told the cameras. “I know that I didn’t make a mistake in marrying him. I would do it all over again.”
Janelle, who shares Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with her estranged spouse, noted that she never expected to leave Kody when they entered into their spiritual union in 1993.
“I didn’t think these kinds of things had an expiration date, but it appears that our relationship might have had an expiration date,” she concluded.
Following Christine and Janelle’s respective splits from Kody, his first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed in January that they too had ended their romantic relationship. Kody is still legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, who initially joined the family in 2010.
Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET