A major loss. Popular Indian TikTok personality Siya Kakkar died on Thursday, June 25. She was 16 years old.

Celebrity talent manager Arjun Sarin confirmed the sad news via Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of Kakkar in honor of her life and legacy. “No more words 😭💔 You will always be the best artist 😭,” he captioned the post. “Rest In Peace.”

While Kakkar’s cause of death remains unknown, India Today reported that the teenage TikTok star died by suicide.

As the Indian community continues mourn the loss of one of their own, Bollywood photographer and content creator Viral Bhayani dedicated a heartfelt post in the influencer’s memory, encouraging his followers to take steps to care for their mental health in this challenging time.

“Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright,” Bhayani wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can [see] she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this 🙏.”

Kakkar quickly rose to prominence on the social media platform, gaining over 1 million followers for her playful music and dance videos. Her most recent post was shared one day before her death and featured her singing along to a Bollywood song while gazing out over a beautiful mountain view.

Shortly after news broke of Kakkar’s passing, fans rushed to share their condolences on her page. “RIP Siya,” one follower wrote. “We never know what is going on in anyone’s mind or life, we should always pay attention [to] our loved ones. Sometimes they need our help.”

Another user thoughtfully replied, “May you get peace, u were too young.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).