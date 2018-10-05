Skeet Ulrich gives Us a behind-the-sneak peek at his life. Read on to learn 25 things about the Riverdale star.

1. I fall asleep to Friends.

2. Pearl Jam is my favorite band. I love the song “Black.” I saw them once in NYC in the ’90s.

3. My mom [Carolyn Wax] is my hero. She raised my brother and me on her own while running her own PR company, and she has the sweetest soul I know!

4. My favorite film is [1982’s] Fitzcarraldo.

5. I’m addicted to playing Words With Friends.

6. I use a French press to make my coffee.

7. I had open-heart surgery.

8. I have the craziest hair on the planet.

9. I hate mopping floors.

10. I’m fascinated by sharks and live for Shark Week.

11. I’m hooked on This Is Us.

12. My first job was on a pig farm, where I gathered baby pigs and cleaned pens.

13. My favorite place I’ve ever worked or traveled to is New Zealand.

14. I’d love to go to Bali someday.

15. I want Elon Musk to run for president.

16. I’ve always wanted to work with Ewan McGregor.

17. John Cassavetes was a god.

18. I love playing golf.

19. My kids [twins Naiia and Jakob, 17, with ex Georgina Cates, 43] are the best thing to ever happen to me, and my biggest success.

20. I’m almost a vegan. My daughter is wisely vegan, and I’m trying hard to join her.

21. I love to cook. My favorite meal to cook is vegan lasagna with sweet potatoes and mushrooms.

22. My favorite candy bar is Twix.

23. In my 20s, I was obsessed with classic Russian literature. My favorite is The Idiot by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

24. I hate talking about myself.

25. A perfect Sunday always starts with The New York Times crossword puzzle.

Season 3 of Riverdale premieres on The CW October 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

