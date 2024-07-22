Slash is in mourning after the death of his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” Slash, 58, said in a statement via Instagram on Sunday, July 21. “Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

The statement continued with the family asking for privacy and requested that “social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.” An official cause of death for Lucy-Bleu has yet to be revealed.

Soon after announcing the news, the Guns N’ Roses guitarist, whose real name is Saul Hudson, received condolences from hundreds of friends and fans in the comments section.

“There are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and hugs and condolences and support to you guys,” Guns N’ Roses member Melissa Reese wrote. Model Susan Holmes McKagan — who is married to Guns N’ Roses bandmate Duff McKagan — added, “Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. Love you all so much 💔.”

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus also commented: “Surrounding you with as much love as we possibly can.”

Over the weekend, a final post was uploaded via Lucy-Bleu’s Instagram in which she appeared to offer an apology to some of her peers.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry,” she wrote. “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷.”

Her mom, Meegan, later saw the post and commented, “MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”

Musician Grace McKagan also wrote, “You have nothing to apologize for, I’ll see you again, I love you. I’ve got you.”

In previous posts, Lucy-Bleu offered a glimpse into her world by showcasing her artwork like a painting of a girl wearing green cowboy boots. She also showcased her tattoos including a recent ink job that included the words “c’est la vie,” which is translated to, “That’s life.”

Along with being a stepdad, Slash shares sons London, 21, and Cash, 20, with ex-wife Perla Ferrar.