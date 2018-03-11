Where has Sterling K. Brown been for the past 43 seasons of Saturday Night Live? The This Is Us star hosted the Saturday, March 10, episode — with musical guest James Bay — and honestly, it was hard to narrow down the list of highlights.

Robert Mueller, America’s Bachelor

The cold open fused together two of the most captivating topics in the U.S. right now: Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and The Bachelor finale. It was basically a word-for-word reenactment of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s shocking breakup with Becca Kufrin, but in this scenario, Arie was replaced by Kate McKinnon’s Mueller, who was breaking the bad news to Becca (Cecily Strong) that he might not have Trump on collusion.

“So that’s it? He’s just gonna be president?” Becca asked a disappointed Mueller. And in true Becca fashion, she told him, “I was ready, Bob. I was ready to do the damn thing.”

A Very Heavy Monologue

Brown used his This Is Us — “the saddest thing you can watch on TV other than the news” — roots during his monologue as he tried to keep his emotions in check. We knew he was good at fake crying, but dang, he is good!

This Is U.S.

A This Is Us star couldn’t host SNL without the sketch comedy sending up the NBC hit drama. “This Is U.S.” featured all the White House impressions we’ve come to know and love, but Brown’s Ben Carson was so spot-on we couldn’t help but laugh when he recreated the HUD secretary’s signature squeak.

Shrek vs. Coco

Brown led this sketch as a diehard Shrek fan meeting his fiancée’s parents. He couldn’t let go of his intense love for the animated film when his future mother-in-law claimed Coco was the best animated movie of all time. Brown’s charisma carried this potentially juvenile outing into home-run territory.

Vanessa Bayer Returns

Former cast member Vanessa Bayer stopped by Weekend Update to reprise her bumbling meteorologist role, Dawn Lazarus. Dawn has always been one of our favorite silly regulars, so it was lovely to see her — and hear her ramblings — again.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

