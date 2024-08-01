Snoop Dogg Says Queen Elizabeth II Was a Fan of His

Snoop Dogg has long had a royal fanclub.

As his appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics continues to go viral, an interview the rapper gave a radio interview with UK radio station Capital FM on July 23 has resurfaced, in which host Jordan North asked what he would be up to while in London.

“I’ll go by the palace, see if they let me in,” Snoop, 52, casually replied, seeming to refer to Buckingham Palace.

That’s when North mentioned the future king, Prince William, is a Snoop fan.

Related: Prince William Through the Years: His Royal Life in Photos Prince William has known since he was young that one day he will become the king of England, but in the meantime, he has made his own way as a high-ranking member of the British royal family. The eldest son of King Charles III and Princess Diana, William was born in June 1982. His brother, […]

“Well, the Queen was a fan too,” the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper replied. “Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl. You know what I’m saying? So, just may want to go up and, you know, see what you do.”

Snoop and Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at age 96, made an unlikely pair, but they held a “mutual love and respect,” Snoop revealed in a 2015 interview with The Guardian.

Their bond dates back to 1994 when Snoop was touring in the UK amid calls for him to be expelled from the country as he faced a murder charge. That charge was eventually dropped.

Related: Queen Elizabeth II's Evolution: Princess to Longtime British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II's royal life in photos, including her wedding, her coronation, the births of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and more!

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the UK, so she gave me permission to be here,” he said at the time.

“Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country,” he continued. “They love my music, and it is what it is.”

In a later interview, Snoop envisioned Elizabeth explaining to Prince Harry that she would welcome him into the UK.

“‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute,’” he imagined. “The Queen, that’s my gal.”

Related: All of Snoop Dogg's Biggest Superfan Highlights at the Paris Olympics Getty Images (3) No one is having more fun at the Paris Olympics than Snoop Dogg. “I’m in Paris doing color commentary for the Olympics,” Snoop, 52, told Vogue in a YouTube interview published on Tuesday, July 30. “[I’m] also hanging out, having a good time and bringing a little bit of Snoop Dogg flavor […]

Though North suggested Snoop could “do anything [he wants],” it does not appear he showed up at Buckingham Palace like he said he would. A spokesperson for King Charles told the New York Post that the rapper did not visit in the days following the interview.

Snoop is now in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics, where he has served as a torchbearer, Team USA superfan and a special correspondent for NBC Sports.

“I’ve been out here working the Olympics, talking to the athletes, to the families, and meeting the people and kissing the babies,” he told NBC. “And doing the things that I do to politically stay correct, and just being Snoop Dogg. That’s what I know how to do the best.”