Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, returned home on Wednesday, January 24, following a week-long hospital stay after she suffered a “severe” stroke.

“My ct scan of my chest came back normal and I’m going home today I can prolly cry omgggg,” Cori, 24, shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Thank you thank you for the continuous prayers, love etc.”

She posted a second photo of her arrival home, which showed a “welcome home” sign hanging in her living room.

Cori first revealed on January 18 that she was in the hospital, telling Instagram followers that she had suffered a “severe stroke” earlier that day.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she captioned an Instagram Story post from her hospital room. “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

On Wednesday, Cori’s mom, Shante Broadus, shared a sweet social media post about her daughter.

“To The Strongest Person I Know. My Baby. My Warrior,” Shante, 52, captioned a throwback photo. “Honored God Chose Me To Be A Vessel To Bring You Into The World. My Princess 👑 💜 💜.”

Snoop, 52, shared the post to his own Instagram Story.

Cori is Snoop and Shante’s only daughter. The couple, who have been married since 1997, also share sons Cordé, 29, and Cordell, 26. (Snoop is also a father of son Julian, 26, whom he shares with Laurie Holmond.)

Cori has spoken publicly about her health struggles, since revealing her lupus diagnosis in September 2023.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” Cori told People at the time, detailing her health journey. “I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water,” she adds. “So now I think my body’s like, OK, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

Related: 12 Celebrity Families You Didn't Realize Are Connected Family dynasties are not uncommon in Hollywood, from Snoop Dogg and Brandy to Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola. Brandy and her brother, Ray J, have another famous relative in their brood: Snoop Dogg, their first cousin. Snoop and Brandy even collaborated on a 2009 duet, “Special.” Cage also has a famous cousin in the spotlight: […]

Lupus is “a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs,” according to the Mayo Clinic, and Cori was diagnosed with the disease at age 6.

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she told People. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey.”

Cori went on to say that “it’s a day-by-day process” as she makes life changes.

“If I can do a whole 360 change and just get healthy all around, I think I would be so good,” she continued. “Things are going to take time. Nothing is going to happen overnight.”