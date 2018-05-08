So Kendall Jenner Isn’t Actually Scared of Pancakes After All?

Batter late than never? Kendall Jenner was spotted nursing a hangover with a plate of pancakes — despite once declaring she had a genuine fear of the beloved breakfast staple.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, wrote about her “biggest phobia” on her app in 2016. “Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia. Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it!” Jenner explained. “I can’t even look at little holes—it gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what’s in there???”

heavenly hungover A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 8, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

However, on Tuesday, May 8, the model shared a photo of herself wearing a stunning red dress with a spoon hanging out of her mouth — with a plate of a stack of pancakes in front of her! She captioned it, “heavenly hungover.”

The night before, Jenner attended the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where she showed up wearing a Virgil Abloh jumpsuit. At one point, her mother, Kris Jenner, was seen trying to fix the back of her outfit, prompting the reality star to respond, “Mom, stop!”

The TV personality took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with close friend Bella Hadid at the soiree, captioning it, “we’re extra af.” Jenner later posted a clip of the pair partying after the event as they made silly faces and pretended to lick the phone as music played in the background.

Whether or not she was being facetious when she claimed to have a phobia of pancakes or if she really meant to write waffles instead, one thing remains true: Jenner looked absolutely dreamy in that red dress — despite her hangover.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!