Momager knows best! Kris Jenner tried to fix her daughter Kendall Jenner’s outfit at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7, but the 22-year-old was not interested in the help, an onlooker tells Us Weekly.

After Kris, 62, tried to adjust the back of Jenner’s off-white Virgil Abloh jumpsuit following her arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art around 8 p.m ET, the model then whispered “Mom, stop!’”

The onlooker adds that Kris stayed on the red carpet to watch the rest of her family arrive, including Kylie Jenner, who showed off her post-baby body in a black Alexander Wang gown.

“When Kylie saw her mom, she let out a big ‘Hi!’” the witness tells Us, adding that Kris looked “really proud.”

The Life of Kylie star, 20, walked the carpet with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. This is the first official event that the couple have attended since welcoming their daughter, Stormi, on February 1.

“Kris kissed Travis on the cheek,” the insider explains.

The producer attended the event with longtime love Corey Gamble.

Kim Kardashian was the last family member to arrive. The 37-year-old stunned in a gold Versace dress with cross embellishments, following the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

While it was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners, Kim attended the event without her husband, Kanye West. Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, the latter of whom welcomed her daughter, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson last month, also did not attend.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!