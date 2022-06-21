Soap Star Ashley Jones' Ex-Husband Speaks Out After Divorce Finalization

Telling his side of the story. Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones’ ex Joel Henricks is speaking out following their divorce finalization, exclusively telling Us Weekly that he wants to “clear up any misinformation.”

“Last week, the Judge made a finding that it was in our son’s best interests to have both of his parents share joint custody, and no sweeter words were ever heard,” Henricks, 44, tells Us. “More importantly, Ms. Jones and I have agreed that joint custody, on an equal basis, is best for our son and I will continue to be what I’ve always been: a loving father to an amazing son!”

“Our son needs both of his parents to co-parent as equals,” he added, explaining that a judge “has now vindicated what I was saying all along.”

Recent court documents revealed that Jones, 45, would have physical custody of the former couple’s son, Hayden, 6, three days a week and every other weekend along with a restraining order against her former spouse that remains in place through February 20, 2023.

Henricks, for his part, confirmed to Us that he would “have our son from Tuesday to Thursday each week and Ms. Jones and I will alternate weekends.” However, in regards to the restraining order, added that he is now convinced following Amber Heard’s defamation trial against Johnny Depp that the original claims against him were not handled properly.

“Restraining order trials should include a right to a jury in order to ensure decisions are made based on the evidence and not on the political winds of the day,” he explains. “I was not afforded a jury when opposing the allegations against me, and I believe that ensured that the result would be based on the severity of the allegations, not on the quality of the evidence.”

Henricks also said that he “strongly supports” the right to a trial by jury “for all those accused of domestic violence in the future, due to the extraordinarily harmful results that wrong decisions have on the affected children” claiming that the “constitutional rights” of those accused of domestic voice are often denied.

Jones initially filed for divorce in 2019, following three years of marriage. The True Blood alum claimed she feared her then-husband and was granted court-ordered protection at the time.

In response, Henricks denied any allegations of abuse, writing a 2019 declaration obtained by People that he has “NEVER caused her physical harm or touched her in a harmful way.” He also claimed that his then-wife is a “master of manipulation” who used the restraining order as “a custody tactic.”

He subsequently accused Jones of assault, to which her rep responded: “Ashley categorically denies the allegations made in this matter. The restraining order was reissued today, remaining intact and in full force.”

Prior to her marriage to Henricks, the Tennessee native was married to actor Noah Nelson from 2002 to 2009. She previously dated her Bold and the Beautiful costar, Jack Wagner, but the pair called it quits in 2015. (Henricks shares another son, Huck, from a previous relationship.)

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

