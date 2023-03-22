When the parents are away! Sofia Coppola‘s 16-year-old daughter, Romy, defied her parents’ social media ban and posted a TikTok video about her recent grounding that went extremely viral.

In the since-deleted clip, the teen asks her followers to “make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded” before revealing the reason for her punishment. “I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”

As Romy attempted to make her pasta, she explained that she decided to make the TikTok video because she’s already grounded, revealing that she’s not allowed to have public social media accounts because of who her mom and dad are.

“My parents’ biggest rule is, like, I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts. Here’s why,” Romy said before showing off dad Thomas Mars‘ Grammy. “They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous so it doesn’t really matter.”

Romy is the eldest daughter of the Oscar winner, 51, and the Phoenix frontman, 46. The Lost in Translation director and the musician, who tied the knot in 2011, also share daughter Cosima, 12.

Over the course of the video, Romy continued making her pasta, revealing that she doesn’t know the difference between garlic and onions before holding a shallot up to the camera. “Is this onion?” she asked. “Because I feel like this doesn’t look like an onion. This looks like the inner workings of a balls–k.”

Later in the video, Romy introduced viewers to Ari, who she said is the boyfriend of her babysitter. “My parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents,” she quipped, pointing to Ari and a golden retriever.

The rebellious teenager quickly deleted her upload, but not before other social media users found it and declared it a genius work of filmmaking. “A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors,” joked one fan via Twitter. (Romy’s grandfather is Francis Ford Coppola, whose movies include The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.)

Sofia has previously said that she tries to keep her children out of the public eye as much as possible, in part so they can grow up without attracting unwanted attention. “I don’t want them ever to be jaded,” the Marie Antoinette director told The Guardian in 2017. “I never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff. I just want them to have a childhood.”

The New York City native has also described her own upbringing in a famous family as “exciting” — even if it was highly unusual. “We were always around my dad, so he wasn’t absentee at all,” Sofia told Salon in 2003, explaining that she often traveled with her father, 83, as he made his films. “I don’t think it was normal, but it was exciting. You always had lots of creative people around, and my parents took us everywhere. I got exposed to so many different cultures and people. I mean, I got to go to [director Akira] Kurosawa’s house as a child.”