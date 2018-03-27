Sofia Richie Gushes Over Her ‘Heart’ Scott Disick in New Photo

Leaving on a jet plane — together! Sofia Richie gushed over her beau Scott Disick in a new Instagram photo on Monday, March 26.

The pair — who have been dating for several months — posed in front of a private plane on the runway. Richie looked casual in a striped top and sunglasses as she put her arms around his neck.

My❤️ A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

“My heart,” she captioned the pic with a heart emoji.

Hours later, Richie appeared in a rerun of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She joined the rest of the famous family and Disick (they were not dating at the time) as they celebrated Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday in the episode.

Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, has slowly been posting more pics of the duo on social media. Last month, she captioned a snap: “Happy Valentines babe.”

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” an insider previously told Us Weekly. “They are still going very strong.” A Richie pal added: “She is so into Scott. She has been for a while.”

Although the two are getting serious, Lionel thinks that the relationship is “just a phase.”

