Seems like things are looking up for Solange Knowles. Days after the "Losing You" singer made headlines for a video of her fighting with brother-in-law Jay Z in an elevator at the Standard Hotel, Beyonce's little sister stepped out in New Orleans looking happy and relaxed. Click here to see more pics of Solange smiling.

Dressed for sunnier days in an airy yellow dress and ankle booties, the 27-year-old star smiled as she strolled through a city park with boyfriend Alan Ferguson on Wednesday, May 14. (Knowles has a home in the Big Easy.)

The outing came two days after TMZ posted footage of the single mom appearing to lunge at and kick Bey's husband, and one day before the trio broke their silence on the melee. In a statement to the Associated Press released Thursday evening, May 15, the Knowles-Carter family said they had moved past the "unfortunate incident."

Noting that there had been "a great deal of speculation about what triggered" the fight, the trio stressed that they had "worked through it" as a family. "Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred," they said in their joint statement.

"They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in public," the statement continued. "They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family."

The statement went on to say that reports of Solange being "intoxicated" were false. "At the end of the day, families have problems and we're no different," they added. "We love each other and above all we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."

