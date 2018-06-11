Pucker up! Sonic’s new Pickle Juice Slush is here!

On Monday, June 11, the fast-food chain known for its burgers and sweet slushy drinks debuted a Pickle Juice Slush that’s already garnering mixed reactions on social media.

The bright green beverage made its grand entrance alongside three additional slushes — Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood — which are all takes on classic snow cone flavors. And no, the Tiger’s Blood Slush has no ties to Charlie Sheen, who went through a “tiger blood” phase of his own back in 2011.

“Sonic’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, via a press release. “The entire Snow Cone Slush lineup – including Pickle Juice, Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood – has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories.”

With the exception of the Pickle Juice Slush, all of the other slushes in the snow cone collection have distinct fruit flavors reminiscent of summer and warm weather. Bahama Mama tastes like a pina colada, Blue Hawaiian has notes of coconut and fruit punch and Tiger’s Blood features watermelon and strawberry flavoring with a hint of coconut.

Though Sonic’s goal was to have customers “create new summer memories,” some reactions to the Pickle Juice Slush haven’t exactly been stellar.

If you even consider buying that pickle juice slush from Sonic, just go ahead and block me. I don't need that kind of energy surrounding me. — 👎🏽 uncool (@Kriisteenuh) June 11, 2018

I tried the pickle juice slush from @sonicdrivein. It's actually not that… Just kidding. It's awful. 😖 — Marek Brave (@MBrave13) June 11, 2018

Just tried @sonicdrivein pickle juice slush. Nope. Never again. — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) June 11, 2018

If you plan on buying that pickle juice slush. please never talk to me again 😭 — ♥ (@ambeefin) June 11, 2018

I go off twitter for a day and #IHOP is now #IHOB because they have burgers and Sonic is launching a #picklejuiceslush . I am going back off twitter. — Jon Leiberman (@reporterjon) June 11, 2018

However, many others are totally on board with the polarizing yet refreshing drink, and can’t wait to give it a try.

Pickle juice slush …. my mouth is watering already. #sonic #picklejuiceslush — Tracee Herbaugh (@T_Marie) June 11, 2018

As much as I love pickles, that Pickle Juice Slush sounds disgusting. I'll take 20. — #̷̈̑͑̀̒̂̿̐̋̃̆͂͑͂͂̇̄̐H3©TΩR»» (@PLAY3RLXIV) June 11, 2018

Should Sonic and IHOb owner Dine Brands merge so we can get Pickle Juice Slush and pancake burgers at the same place? — Paul R. La Monica (@LaMonicaBuzz) June 11, 2018

something about the pickle juice slush excites me & I wanna try it.. 🙈 — Nyiesha (@MakeupByNyiesha) June 11, 2018

I'm getting a pickle juice slush at Sonic. I don't care. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) June 11, 2018

As with any of the chain’s other slushes, the Pickle Juice Slush is customizable, meaning you can craft the drink to your liking by mixing in add-ins such as different fruit flavors, Nerds candies and more.

Tell Us: Would you try a Pickle Juice Slush?

