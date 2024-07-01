Sonja Morgan joked that selling her New York City townhouse comes with an unexpected benefit.

“Every time I would list it, I would rent it because I’d have to pay the bills every month,” Morgan, 60, said during the Sunday, June 30, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “This time I said, ‘Auction it. I want out. I want a finite time. I am out.’”

Morgan, who appeared on the WWHL 15th Anniversary Special with fellow Real Housewives of New York City alums and other Bravo stars, said that she is “feeling much lighter” after officially getting rid of the townhouse’s old furniture.

“I figured I’m gonna eat more, sleep more and get laid more,” she quipped before the other guests erupted in applause.

The townhouse — frequently seen on episodes of RHONY throughout Morgan’s time on the series — was auctioned in May and sold to the highest bidder for $4.45 million by the end of the month.

As she prepared to say goodbye to the property for good, Morgan issued a heartfelt statement about the bittersweet sale.

“This cherished home has been the heart of memories for our family for decades,” Morgan told Page Six. “Now, as we move forward, it is time for someone else to build their own memories here, just as we did. I know now was the time for this beautiful townhouse on the Upper East Side to embark on its next chapter.”

She continued: “I’ll always be a New Yorker at heart, but to be able to travel with my Sonja In Your City Improv Comedy tour freely without having to rent out our home is a weight lifted off my shoulders. It facilitates my creativity towards my other important endeavors as well. Wherever I go I go. I’ve been a dedicated Mother providing stability and financial support at my daughter’s childhood home and now it’s time to do me like so many other empty nesters.”

After the sale, the RHONY alum shared a video via Instagram that showed her moving chairs through storage.

“Feeling lighter already,” she captioned the clip in May. “Protecting these beautiful chairs in storage. #freedom ✈️.”

Fans followed along as Morgan fluctuated between renting out the home and putting it on the market, initially listing the Upper East Side property during her 2013 divorce from John Morgan, with whom she shares daughter Quincy, 23. In 2018, Sonja disclosed on RHONY that she was renting the property for $32,000 per month.

When news broke that Sonja’s townhouse was going up for auction, the reality star reflected on the ups and downs she experienced while living there.

“In addition to raising my daughter here, we entertained heads of state, royalty, luminaries and Fortune 500 CEOs,” Sonja said in an April statement, per the New York Post. “Many memories were made over the years, including hosting my daughter’s friends from boarding school and university, and so many noteworthy moments were filmed by NBC for Bravo and Peacock TV.”