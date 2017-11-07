Sophie Turner took to Twitter to defend Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard after a video surfaced of the 14-year-old actor passing excited fans without stopping to talk or sign autographs.

“Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them…” the Game of Thrones star, 21, wrote on Tuesday, November 7. “Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop.”

It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Anyone anything for living their childhood dreams — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Turner, who began working on the HBO hit series when she was 15, noted that Wolfhard and the other young actors need space to grow up. “It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe anyone anything for living their childhood dreams,” she continued in a series of tweets. “Oh and ps. Imagine.. you, a parent, walking with your 13 year old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone at your kid. You would do anything you could to delete that persons photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as you could. It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when in character.. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face. I don’t care if it ‘Comes with the job’. It doesn’t.”

And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they.. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

.. take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo . Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

“And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo,” Turner concluded in multiple tweets. “Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man.”

Turner recently opened up about the difficulties of living in the public eye, particularly with fiancé Joe Jonas. “You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl,” Turner shared with Marie Claire in July. “It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!”

“I find it really rude, and I will be rude back,” she continued of fans who try to secretly take pictures of her. “It’s such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it … unless I look s–t!”

