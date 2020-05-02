On the mend. Joe Pantoliano is recovering after being hit by a car during a walk with his family, Us Weekly confirms.

The Sopranos alum, 68, was knocked over by a Porsche that had been T-boned by another vehicle and skidded across a road in Connecticut on Friday, May 1. The Porsche pushed Pantoliano into a wooden fence, leaving him with a gash on his head and injuries to one of his legs and shoulders. He was taken to a local hospital and has since returned home.

“He received stitches and is being monitored for a concussion and head trauma and is now home,” the actor’s agent, Barry McPherson, tells Us. “He is grateful for the concern and thoughts from his fans.”

Pantoliano shared two photos of himself at home via Instagram later on Friday. He appeared to be in good spirits as he gave the camera a thumbs-up.

“Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma,” read the caption of his post. “He is going to be dark for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We’ll reading them to him to help him get better!”

Shortly before the accident, the Bad Boys star shared a video of a rainbow that he saw with his wife, Nancy Sheppard, and their family during the walk.

“Look at that rainbow,” he said from behind the camera. “How do you like that beauty? And my little rainbows ahead of me.”

Pantoliano, who is best known for his role as Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO crime drama, has been married to Sheppard since February 1994. They have four children.

The former model commemorated the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary via Instagram in February, writing, “It has been a wild ride and I am looking forward to the next 26th. I couldn’t… wouldn’t want anyone else but you. I love you more every day.”