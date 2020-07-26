An easy decision. Spencer Grammer is speaking out after being slashed by an upset man at a New York City restaurant on Friday, July 24.

“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating,” the Rick and Morty star, 36, said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly. We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”

According to the New York Daily News reports, the friends were dining outside The Black Ant in NYC’s East Village neighborhood when an intoxicated man walked up and demanded to be served.

When the actress, who is the daughter of Emmy-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, tried to calm the assailant, she was struck by the man.

DCPI spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason confirmed the incident to Us on Saturday, July 25: “On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 2310 hours in front of 60 2 Avenue (9 Precinct), an unknown male stuck a 36-year-old female in the right arm with an unknown object causing a laceration and swelling. A 31-year-old male was also struck in the lower back causing a laceration. The complainants were removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location on foot. He is described as a male black in his 30s, approximately 5’08” and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals. This remains an ongoing investigation.”

Spencer is best known for playing Casey Cartwright in the ABC Family series Greek and for voicing Summer Smith in Rick and Morty. She is the daughter of the Frasier star and his first wife, Doreen Alderman.