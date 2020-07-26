Kelsey Grammer‘s daughter Spencer Grammer was slashed in the arm by an angry man during an altercation at an NYC restaurant on Friday, July 24.

The New York Daily News reports that the Rick and Morty star, 36, was dining outside at The Black Ant restaurant in the East Village with a friend when an intoxicated man walked up and demanded to be served.

When Spencer and her male companion apparently tried to calm the situation, the drunk man lashed out, striking the pair.

“On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 2310 hours in front of 60 2 Avenue (9 Precinct), an unknown male stuck a 36-year-old female in the right arm with an unknown object causing a laceration and swelling,” DCPI spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason confirmed to Us Weekly. “A 31-year-old male was also struck in the lower back causing a laceration. The complainants were removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location on foot. He is described as a male black in his 30s, approximately 5’08” and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals. This remains an ongoing investigation.”

An eyewitness told the Daily News that Spencer “was hysterical, screaming at everyone to stop fighting. Then she looked down and realized that she was bleeding.”

Another onlooker told the New York Post that about 15 people — employees, diners and others — were involved in the incident, adding, “It looked like there was a full-on brawl.”

The pair were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

A spokesperson for Spencer’s father downplayed her injuries to the New York Post, telling the outlet, “There are elements of truth to the story but Spencer was not slashed; she is fine.”

Spencer is best known for playing Casey Cartwright in the ABC Family series Greek and for voicing Summer Smith in Rick and Morty. She is the daughter of the Frasier star and his first wife, Doreen Alderman. They divorced in 1990 after eight years of marriage. Kelsey, who split from wife no. 3 Camile Grammer in 2011, is now married to Kayte Walsh. He has seven children including Spencer and actress Awkward actress Greer Grammer.