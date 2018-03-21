A spoonful of mayo? A video of what appears to be two sports fans eating mayo with a spoon out of a jar at a basketball game has gone viral on social media — and Twitter has a lot to say about.

“You know, there’s food you can put that on,” ESPN captioned the clip on Tuesday, March 20, from the broadcast of the Detroit Pistons game against the Sacramento Kings the night before. In the video, one of the women holds up the jar of Best Food’s mayonnaise on the jumbotron and seemingly enjoys multiple scoops of the condiment. She offers the other woman a bite, and she laughs and gets her own serving.

You know, there's food you can put that on. pic.twitter.com/HEUo2DVfXp — ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2018

It’s safe to say social media users had an intense reaction to the idea of eating mayo by the spoonful.

One user posted a GIF of New Girl’s Schmidt (played by Max Greenfield) gagging.

“I just about threw up,” another user tweeted.

One user wrote, “These ladies shared a jar of mayo at a basketball game and now I’m nauseous.”

Other Twitter users had a theory that it wasn’t mayo in the jar. “The old Vanilla pudding in mayo jar trick,” one person wrote. Another user tweeted, “I seen people put marshmallows in mayonnaise containers.”

A third quipped: “That girl eating out of a mayo jar can easily be trolling ya’ll, and have like yogurt in there or something.”

Scroll through to see other reactions to mayo jar-gate:

I love mayo and that girl eating it out of the jar is my hero — Nicki SUPER BOWL MVP Foles (@TJHOshie) March 20, 2018

I saw a video of women eating mayo out the jar on this app and I still have questions. Before you ask the answer is yes. — No Relation, Esq. (@TheCosby) March 21, 2018

😳Nah bruh thats a whole jar of mayo this is when you know the devils at work😷 https://t.co/De6M1Tmixi — Kirby (@AxtionBastard) March 20, 2018

y'all let that lady bring a jar of mayo? https://t.co/raOLfRWbev — Johnny Walker (@J_Dub23_1) March 20, 2018

