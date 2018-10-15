Stacey Dash Secretly Married a Lawyer 10 Days After They Met: Report

When you know, you know! Stacey Dash secretly married a man just 10 days after meeting him, Page Six reports.

The Clueless star, 51, reportedly tied the knot with lawyer Jeffrey Marty in Florida on April 6. Her manager, Kerry Jones, told the New York Post column that the couple “wanted it on the D.L. [down low],” but Jones did not know how or when they met, nor why the wedding was so low-key.

Marty is best known for creating a parody Twitter account as a fake politician named Steven Smith. The made-up Republican Representative from Georgia’s non-existent 15th Congressional District (the state only has 14) made headlines for becoming the first “congressman” to endorse President Donald Trump.

BuzzFeed News reported in 2016 that Marty shares three children with his ex-wife.

Dash’s reported wedding to Marty took place shortly after she withdrew from her campaign for Congress as a Republican in California’s 44th District. She had announced her plan to run in February.

The actress previously worked as a contributor at Fox News. The network decided not to renew her contract in 2017 after she criticized the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, suggested that Black History Month should be canceled and cursed on air while discussing then-president Barack Obama.

Dash was previously married to producer Brian Lovell from 1999 to 2005, entrepreneur James Maby from 2005 to 2006 and actor Emmanuel Xuereb from 2009 to 2011. She shares son Austin, 26, with ex-boyfriend Christopher Williams, and daughter Lola, 15, with Lovell.

Us Weekly has reached out to Dash’s rep for comment.

