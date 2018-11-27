Stan Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed

Stan Lee died at age 95 from heart and respiratory failure, according to TMZ on Tuesday, November 27.

The outlet reports that the death certificate for the Marvel Comics writer also revealed he suffered aspiration pneumonia, which is caused by inhaling food, stomach acid or saliva into your lungs.

The certificate states that Lee’s body was cremated and the ashes were given to his daughter, Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee, who confirmed the news of his death on Monday, November 12. Lee was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from his Hollywood Hills home and died shortly after.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman released a statement to Us Weekly following Lee’s death.

“Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man,” Rothman said at the time. “We have all lost a true superhero. We will greatly miss our friendly neighborhood Stan Lee.”

Celebrities were quick to mourn the loss of Lee on social media, including Robert Downey Jr., whose acting career was revived by his starring role in 2008’s Iron Man. “I owe it all to you … ” he wrote alongside an Instagram picture with the comic book writer. “Rest In Peace Stan… #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip#stanlee #TeamStark ( 📸 @jimmy_rich )

Captain America’s Chris Evans also shared a heartfelt message: “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”

