Man’s best friend, indeed! Stan Lee’s missing dog was found by NFL legend Jim Brown on Friday, March 16, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that following the disappearance of the 95-year-old Avengers creator’s mini Pomeranian, Charlotte, last week, the pup was found safe in the yard of Brown about a mile from Lee’s home. It’s not clear how the toy-sized dog got loose.

Though “Lost Dog” flyers were posted throughout Lee’s Hollywood Hills neighborhood by his business partner, Keya Morgan, they had not yet caught the eye of the 82-year-old retired football player and his wife, Monique. The couple spotted the dog collarless and quickly stepped into action. Since they were unable to identify the canine, they were left to send emails to neighbors, however, no one knew who the furry friend belonged to.

The Brown’s then took the canine to the vet in hopes of identifying her. Though they were able to find a microchip in her neck, the chip was not registered. Luckily, while canvassing the neighborhood, they spotted the missing posters and were able to get in touch with Lee to reunite him with his beloved pup.

Thankfully the pooch was returned to the former chairman of Marvel Comics in time for the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which was released on Friday. Lee tweeted his excitement for the film. “[It] Is Finally Here!” he wrote alongside a link to the trailer.

Avengers: Infinity Wars is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 27.

