The biggest superhero gang just got bigger. The latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer debuted on Friday, March 16, giving a final look at the Avengers — Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, the Hulk, Winter Soldier, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Spider-Man, Captain America and so many more — attempting to take down Thanos.

“The entire time I knew him, he only had one goal: to wipe out half the universe,” Zoe Saldana’s Gamora explains in the new trailer. “If he gets all the infinity stones, he can do it with the snap of his fingers. Just like that.”

With that, they team up. From the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, to Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, to the newest addition: Black Panther. Chadwick Boseman shakes hands with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the new video, while Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord questions the entire plan.

“Let’s talk about this plan of yours. I think it’s good, except it sucks. So let me do the plan, so that way, it might be really good,” Pratt says, clearly bringing the comic relief to the film (and yes, he’s also brought along Drax, Groot and Rocket Raccoon).

It also looks like things are getting bad for Steve, as Cap and Thanos are going head-to-head. Luckily, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is there to lighten the mood. “I’m Peter by the way,” he says, extending his hand to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange. After his response is “Doctor Strange,” Holland answers, “Oh, we’re using our made-up names? Then I am Spider-Man.”

Avengers: Infinity Wars hits theaters Friday, April 27.

