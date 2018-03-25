Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo

Wedding bells are ringing! Star Jones married Ricardo Lugo on a cruise ship in the Bahamas on Sunday, March 25.

The couple tied the knot on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas amid a weekend-long celebration, that included a birthday party for the bride.

“You know you’re really happy when your kid says at lunch, ‘Stop smiling. You’re going to break your face,’” Jones teased in a video posted to Instagram on Friday, March 23. “This is the happiest weekend of my entire life.”

The 55-year-old former View panelist confirmed her engagement to Us Weekly at the Angel Ball in New York City in October 2017, though she’s been tight-lipped with details about her relationship and wedding. “We’re engaged. Not talking about it,” she laughingly told Us at the time before elaborating: “He’s wonderful. I’m happy and that’s all anybody outside of my family needs to know.”

The Star Jones Show alum has been looking forward to her big day for months, writing on Instagram in January, “Soon… #nationalspouseday I can’t wait @ricardolugochicago!” alongside a photo of herself and her beau.

Jones hinted that she was engaged to the attorney in June 2017. “There appears to be a heatwave going across the Midwest. The extra heat is from the sun shining on my heart,” the TV personality captioned an Instagram photo of herself showing off her engagement ring. “The bells of happiness are ringing right now.”

The couple’s first public outing was at the Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in July 2016. Lugo’s son, Jake, 12, attended the event with them.

Jones was previously married to lawyer Al Reynolds for four years. She filed for divorce in April 2008.

