A new addition to the Starbucks family is here, and it’s perfect for summer! Starbucks is celebrating the upcoming start of the season by adding a new drink to the menu that’s ideal to sip on when you’re trying to beat the heat.

The colorful Mango Dragonfruit Refresher beverage will be part of the coffee chain’s permanent menu in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, June 19, and, according to a press release, the thirst-quenching drink is packed with “sweet, tropical flavor” and tastes as exotic as it sounds.

The tea-like libation, which is under 100 calories per 16-ounce (grande) serving, sports a deep magenta color thanks to the pieces of real red-fleshed dragon fruit hand-shaken into it. Believe it or not, the beverage contains no artificial colors or sweeteners, further increasing its chances of popping up on Instagram for days and weeks to come.

“People love both the flavor and the color,” said Alicia Binion of Starbucks research and development, who created the new beverage. “It’s bright and vivid, something you would want to take a picture of to share with friends.”

She added, “Even the name dragon fruit sounds magical. It’s one of those up-and-coming flavors. The red-fleshed fruit is less common and helps make this drink so fun and unique.”

The Mango Dragonfruit Refresher is just the latest in a line of Instagram-worthy Starbucks beverages, which also includes the Strawberry Acai Refresher, the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher and the ever-popular Pink Drink and Violet Drink.

As with all Starbucks drinks, the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher can be customized. For a creamier version of the beverage, dubbed Dragon Drink, ask your Starbucks barista to use coconut milk instead of water and behold the pink drink of summer 2018!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!