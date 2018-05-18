The royal wedding is right around the corner! Ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal nuptials on Saturday, May 19, Us Weekly spoke to the stars at the NBC Universal Upfront to get their tips for the royal duo.

When it comes to what to give as a gift, Chicago Med’s Colin Donnell had the perfect answer. “What do you get the couple that pretty has what ever they want? Maybe tickets to Frozen,” he told Us on Monday, May 14. Donnell’s wife Patti Murin plays Anna in the Broadway production.

Lorraine Toussaint, who stars in the upcoming drama The Village, said it can be as simple as a snack. “I would give them some really great dark chocolate truffles,” the Orange Is the New Black alum said. “When it’s all said and done and they kick their shoes off, and they’re sitting up in the bed and they’re just going, ‘Oh, my gosh! We did it,’ they need to be eating those chocolates in bed.”

As for what they should do on their first night together as a married couple, WWE commissioner Stephanie McMahon wasn’t sure she was allowed to share what she thought. However, her husband, Triple H, did that for her. “Royal rumble,” the WWE superstar told Us.

Kristin Chenoweth, who will star in the upcoming season of NBC’s Trial and Error, told Us that they need to just relax. “Make sure they have alone time and celebrate on their own,” the actress, 49, said. “Kick everybody else out and just make out and have fun.”

