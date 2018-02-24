Behind all the glitz and the glamour, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Shroeder battles the skin condition psoriasis.

The Bravo personality, 29, opened up about her struggle in a recent Instagram Story, showing fans the flare-ups on her face in a makeup-free clip. “This psoriasis situation is not on fleek,” she said in the video. “If anybody else suffers from this and gets it on their face, I’m with you.”

Schroeder captioned the post, “If you suffer from Psoriasis, you ain’t alone. S—t sucks.”

The Straight Up With Stassi podcast host first opened up about her autoimmune skin disease while appearing on an April 2017 episode of The Doctors. “I’ve been to so many different doctors and I feel like I’m told different things all the time and there isn’t one answer,” she told a dermatologist on the show, later explaining what treatments she uses to control the outbreaks. “Lately the steroid creams because I had it all on my back. Having it on my face was the worst. That is super not fun. And I’ve noticed that it gets bad when I’m stressed.”

Schroeder also expressed her concerns that alcohol posed a detriment to her condition. “Every time I have red wine at night, I wake up the next morning and I feel like a flare-up is going to come,” she said, noting that she would be “very interested” in using injectable remedies to cut down the inflammation and control the redness.

The event planner also opened up about not feeling comfortable filming reality show because of her psoriasis. “Last year was the worst. I just felt like it was a really hard summer. It was like a rock bottom moment for me and it came out on my face,” she disclosed. “I was like, ‘How am I going to film this?’ Because you feel really ugly. You wake up and you feel very unattractive.”

Schroeder has been vocal about her body and health in the past. In January, the reality star revealed via Instagram in a vulnerable photo that she underwent a breast reduction surgery. “One of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she said of the post. “Shout out to @drijimmyfirouz.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

