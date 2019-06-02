What will be, will be! Stephanie Pratt is no longer dating Bachelor Nation’s Derek Peth after heating things up earlier this year.

“Oh, gosh. We both just know that [with] long distance, it just wasn’t working,” the Hills alum, 33, told Us Weekly in the iHeart Radio Wango Tango Podcast Suite sponsored by Sugar Bear Hair in L.A. on Saturday, June 1. “My life is way too drama right now and I would never want to subject that to him. But God, he’s just — this is so selfish — but I hope he’s single in a year.”

Pratt — who is set to reprise her role on the upcoming reboot of the hit MTV reality show — added that if they’re both single when the timing is right, then the stars will “totally” align. “Just right now is not the time,” she explained.

The “Pratt Cast” podcast host and the Bachelorette alum, 32, were originally set up by Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams on St. Patrick’s Day. Although it was a bit awkward at first, Pratt later revealed the duo ended up locking lips twice that day.

During an April episode of her podcast, Pratt revealed she was getting serious with Peth. “It got off to a rocky start, but we’ve been texting and he’s actually flying in this weekend,” she gushed at the time. “This is going to be a romantic weekend.”

Days later, the pair took their budding relationship to Napa Valley where they drank wine and posted flirty Instagram pics.

Peth was previously engaged to BIP costar Taylor Nolan. They announced their split in June 2018.

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.” Nolan has since moved on with boyfriend Frazer Nagy.

