Nothing brings a couple together like Napa! The Hills alum Stephanie Pratt and Bachelor in Paradise’s Derek Peth jetted to California’s wine country on Saturday, April 6, for a day full of fun.

“Wine train wreck…” Pratt, 32, captioned an adorable Instagram picture of her and Peth, also 32, getting hilariously photobombed by BIP’s Wells Adams, who first set them up on a blind date. The two then documented their multiple winery stops in a series of Stories on both of their pages.

Pratt and Peth started the day by toasting red wine while they joked around together. The MTV personality looked gorgeous bundled up in a tan-colored coat with her blonde hair in loose waves while the Bachelorette alum looked casual in a blue jacket. Throughout the day, the reality star duo teased each other and appeared to have no shortage of fun.

Prior to their mini-vacay, the Los Angeles native chatted about her budding romance with Peth on the Monday, April 1, episode of her “Pratt Cast” podcast. “It got off to a rocky start, but we’ve been texting and he’s actually flying in this weekend,” Pratt gushed at the time. “This is going to be a romantic weekend.”

Weeks prior, Pratt and Peth hit it off on their first date on St. Patrick’s Day. Despite things getting off to a bit of a rocky start, the outing ended up with the pair locking lips — twice!

“I also am really scared to get into a relationship … because I’m scared that’s going to change how people look at me or, you know, my role on The Hills,” Pratt confessed on a podcast episode following their date, referring to the upcoming Hills: New Beginnings reboot. “I like being the single girl on the show. I’m just worried that things will change. … I’m always the single girl. … It is a role and it’s very deep-set in its ways.”

Prior to his fling with Pratt, Peth was engaged to Bachelor in Paradise costar Taylor Nolan, whom he split with in June 2018.

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

Scroll down to see pictures from Pratt and Peth’s fun-filled Napa date!