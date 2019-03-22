Reality worlds collided on St. Patrick’s Day as The Bachelorette alum Derek Peth met The Hills star Stephanie Pratt for a blind date arranged by Peth’s former costar Wells Adams. The assignation got off to a rough start, but it culminated in a makeout sesh!

Adams, 34, explained the circumstances behind the date on “Pratt Cast,” the podcast he usually hosts with Pratt — though the 32-year-old was a no-show for the Monday, March 18, episode. Adams, who’s currently dating Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, told listeners he flew Peth, 31, in from New York City to Los Angeles after hearing his cohost gripe about her dating woes.

On the show, Peth told his pal he didn’t have high hopes for the date, as he had never seen The Hills and was only tangentially aware of Pratt. He said: “I was really expecting, like, true Southern California girl — I’ve been around enough reality stars by now — like, very nose in the air, uninterested in me being there.”

Unfortunately, Pratt was nearly an hour and a half late to the brunch date. When she finally arrived, she told Peth that she had just gotten back from Hawaii and that Hawaii doesn’t observe Daylight Savings Time.

She also sat as far from Peth as possible, he said: “I was like, ‘Why are you sitting in Hawaii when you just came back from Hawaii?’”

Ultimately, though, the financial technologies manager was “pleasantly surprised” by Pratt. “She’s a lot smarter than I thought,” he told Adams. “She’s quippy and quick. … There was, like, not an empty, dull moment.”

After leaving the restaurant, the duo managed to get into a bar, even though Pratt had left her wallet in her carry-on bag. “She doesn’t have an ID, and it’s St. Patrick’s Day, so they’re really policing everybody, so she pulls up her Wikipedia page to show her face,” Peth recalled, laughing.

Amid all the hijinks, the pair ended up in a liplock. “We did [make out],” the former Bachelor in Paradise star said. “She got this green lipstick … and it was super cheap lipstick, so it was all over my face. It was great.”

Peth also said he would continue dating Pratt: “I am into it. I would definitely see her again. … It started, I think, as poorly as any date ever. And it was a fun day, though. Worth it.”

Peth was previously engaged to Bachelor in Paradise costar Taylor Nolan, while Pratt’s exes include internet entrepreneur Julien Chabbott.

