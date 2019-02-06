Self-healing. Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how he focused on his mental health following his broken engagement to costar Taylor Nolan.

“Another great thing about millennials is we’re not afraid to talk about mental health and, like, going through therapy and having someone who professionally handles a lot of relationships. And it has real solutions, and so that’s what I did as well,” the reality star, 31, told Us on Friday, February 1. “And I know a lot of people who have been through similar situations and not being afraid to ask for help is the most important thing.”

Peth also noted that his loved ones helped him through the breakup. “I think friends and family are huge,” he explained. “And the right kind of friends and family. You don’t want people who just, like, agree and commiserate with you. I think the best friends are the ones who will ask you the tough questions sometimes. And that helps move, I think, yourself through what the next phase is.”

The Laurel Road SVP of digital banking revealed to Us that he is “dating [himself] right now.”

Us confirmed in August 2017 that the Bachelorette alum and the mental health counselor, 25, got engaged during a taping of Bachelor in Paradise’s aftershow. “No one knew Derek was going to propose,” a source told Us at the time. “He gave her a Neil Lane ring.”

The pair, who appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, announced their split in June 2018. “It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” the exes said in a statement to Us at the time. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

Peth previously vied for JoJo Fletcher’s affection during season 12 of The Bachelorette. Nolan competed on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor.

