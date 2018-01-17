Celebs were out and about this week — from Justin Timberlake teasing songs off his new album, to Stella McCartney celebrating the launch of her new collections with family and friends, to Zayn showing off his style while out in NYC. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Bachelor in Paradise’s Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth enjoyed a relaxing vacation in Mexico at El Dorado Casitas Royale by Karisma.

— Stella McCartney celebrated the launch of her Women’s Autumn 2018 and Men’s Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections with Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Paul McCartney in L.A.

— Justin Timberlake danced in the VIP area at 1Oak NYC with owner Richie Akiva before surprising the crowd with a preview of his next single “Supplies.”

— Jessica Biel, Lena Dunham, Nicole Richie and more were announced as speakers for the 2018 MAKERS Conference in L.A. on February 5-7.

— Zayn showed off his street style in an AllSaints sweater while out and about in NYC.

— Music video app Triller hosted a celebratory dinner at Ago in West Hollywood after the unveiling of Mary J. Blige’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star and guests were served Bartenura sparkling rose and Guillotine Vodka.

— FOX Sports personality Jay Glazer and founder of Merging Vets & Players invited some vets out to an advanced screening of Black Label Media’s 12 Strong at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood.

— Gina Rodriguez will host the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20.

— Nick Jonas played in the Pro-Am at the Sony Open in Hawaii alongside Jordan Spieth and Kelly Rohrbach.

