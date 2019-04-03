Things are heating up in the hills! Stephanie Pratt is excited to see where things go with Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth after their blind date.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 32, opened up about her budding relationship with Peth, also 32, during the Monday, April 1, episode of her “Pratt Cast” podcast with Wells Adams. “It got off to a rocky start, but we’ve been texting and he’s actually flying in this weekend,” the MTV star revealed. “This is going to be a romantic weekend.”

Although Pratt is looking forward to seeing the banker again, she previously admitted that she has reservations about dating him. “I also am really scared to get into a relationship … because I’m scared that’s going to change how people look at me or, you know, my role on The Hills,” she confessed on the Pratt Cast’s March 25 episode. “I like being the single girl on the show. I’m just worried that things will change. … I’m always the single girl. … It is a role and it’s very deep-set in its ways.”

Even so, the Made in Chelsea alum noted that she will “absolutely” go on a second date with Peth, who ended his engagement to former BIP costar Taylor Nolan in June 2018.

The New York City-based businessman has also caught feelings for Pratt. He tuned into the March 25 episode and told her, “I was very attracted to you and we had tons of fun, and in any case like that, of course I would want to see that person again.”

She agreed, “Yeah, ditto. We did have the best date.”

Although the pair hit it off on their St. Patrick’s Day date — and locked lips twice! — Peth didn’t expect to fall for Pratt. The Bachelorette alum told Adams, 34, on the March 18 “Pratt Cast” episode that he was “pleasantly surprised” by the blonde beauty. “She’s a lot smarter than I thought. She’s quippy and quick,” he raved. “There was, like, not an empty, dull moment.”

The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere on MTV on June 24.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!