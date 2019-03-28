Securing her single status? Stephanie Pratt had fun on her date with Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth — and they even kissed! — but she’s nervous about how pursuing a relationship with him will affect her appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I also am really scared to get into a relationship … because I’m scared that’s going to change how people look at me or, you know, my role on The Hills,” Pratt, 32, explained on the Monday, March 25, episode of her Pratt Cast podcast with Wells Adams. “I like being the single girl on the show. I’m just worried that things will change. … I’m always the single girl. … It is a role and it’s very deep-set in its ways.”

But Adams, 34, who is currently dating Sarah Hyland, urged the Made in Reality author to change her ways. “That means there’s no character arc in your storyline, which makes for non-compelling television,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender said. “If you’re always the same thing, then it’s boring. If I was a producer on the show, I’d be like, ‘This would be great if she actually felt something for someone else.’ I think it’s crazy to think that your success on The Hills is dependent upon your loneliness.”

Pratt considered taking Adams’ advice and revealed that she would “absolutely” go on a second date with Peth, 32 — and he feels the same way! “I was very attracted to you and we had tons of fun, and in any case like that, of course I would want to see that person again,” the banker, who ended his engagement to former BIP costar Taylor Nolan in June 2018, told Pratt. The MTV star agreed, “Yeah, ditto. We did have the best date.”

Peth previously raved about his outing with the Made in Chelsea alum during the March 18 episode of the Pratt Cast, telling Adams that he was “pleasantly surprised” by her: “She’s a lot smarter than I thought. She’s quippy and quick. … There was, like, not an empty, dull moment.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to premiere on MTV later this year.

