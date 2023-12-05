Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Stephen Colbert Extends His ‘Late Show’ Hiatus After Appendix Surgery

By
Stephen Colbert Extends His Late Show Hiatus After Appendix Surgery
Stephen Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Stephen Colbert will be absent from late night for a little while longer.

The talk show host, 59, announced on Sunday, December 3, that new episodes of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will not air for the second week in a row as he continues to recover from appendix surgery.

“I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal,” Colbert wrote via Threads. “Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon.”

One week earlier, the talk show canceled its new episodes after Colbert revealed that he recently underwent surgery. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’” the comedian wrote via Threads on November 27. “Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.”

Quincy Jones Released From Hospital After Medical Emergency

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

Colbert went on to thank his “doctors for their care” and his wife, Evelyn “Evie” McGee-Colbert, and their kids “for putting up with me” as recovers. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he quipped.

The TV personality and McGee-Colbert, 60, tied the knot in 1993 and share three children: daughter Madeline and sons Peter and John.

Stephen Colbert Extends His Late Show Hiatus After Appendix Surgery 2
Stephen Colbert Mary Ellen Matthews/CBS

Colbert was scheduled to interview Barbra Streisand, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Garner, Patrick Stewart and Baz Luhrmann last week, but they did not appear because of the host’s absence.

This week’s scheduled guests — Mark Ruffalo, Nicki Minaj, Sara Bareilles and Sarah Paulson — won’t appear on the show, which will instead air reruns.

Colbert and his fellow late-night hosts returned to TV in October after a long hiatus prompted by the Writers Guild of America strike, which ended in September. Following his initial return, Colbert had to shut down production on The Late Show for one week as he recovered from COVID-19.

Zyllion Back and Neck Massager.

Deal of the Day

Melt Away End-of-Year Stress With This 'Perfect' Back and Neck Massager View Deal

People You Didn't Know Have Grammys Steve Martin

Related: Stars You May Not Realize Are Grammy Winners

“Sorry to say, per doctor’s orders, I’m going to be out for the rest of the week,” he tweeted in October. “Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you. In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, [Jimmy] Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system.”

The onion joke was a reference to the “Strike Force Five” podcast, which Colbert hosted alongside Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver throughout the WGA strike. In one episode, Fallon, 49, claimed that his friends told him wearing a bag of onions on your feet could treat a cough.

In this article

Stephen Colbert Reacts to Prince Harry Book

Stephen Colbert

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

More Stories