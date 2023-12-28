Steve Burton and estranged wife Sheree Burton have finalized their divorce nearly two years after their soap opera-worthy breakup announcement.

According to court records viewed by Us Weekly, Steve, 53, and Sheree, 45, settled their divorce this month.

Per previous documents filed, Steve and Sheree noted that the divorce is uncontested, with Sheree asking the court to terminate forever spousal support to both parties.

Custody and visitation arrangements of the pair’s three children, Makena, Jack and Brooklyn, have not changed.

Steve announced in May 2022 that he had recently separated from Sheree after 23 years of marriage.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” he wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

He added: “We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Us confirmed in July 2022 that Steve officially filed for divorce from Sheree. The soap star cited “irreconcilable differences” in his petition, noting they separated the previous March.

Sheree never publicly addressed their divorce nor Steve’s claims about her pregnancy. The fitness instructor gave birth to baby No. 4, daughter Izabella, in February.

“Some things I’ve realized with having my 4th baby in my 40s. I know how fast it goes by,” she wrote via Instagram weeks later. “I don’t sweat the small stuff, and I do my best to be present with all my children and live in the moment. I know I’m far from perfect but my kids know they’re loved and ultimately that’s really all that matters 💕.”

Sheree is currently 30 weeks pregnant with her fifth baby, whose father has not been publicly shared.

“Current status…unexpectedly expecting my 5th baby making that 4 girls and 1 boy. 😅,” she wrote via Instagram in October. “If you would have told me I was going to have 5 kids with 2 of them being born in my 40s I would have laughed and said you were crazy but God has a plan, and here I am and I couldn’t be happier or more grateful for my life and the people in it.”

She continued: “These past 2+ years have been quite an experience and I’ve learned so much about myself. I realized that I’m much stronger than I ever could have imagined and that change is a must for growth.”