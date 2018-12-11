Steve and Nancy Carell walked down the aisle more than 23 years ago, but the Beautiful Boy star still remembers every last detail from their wedding day.

“We were back east in Massachusetts, and it was over 100 degrees and humid, and the church didn’t have air conditioning and I was sweating bullets. I’ll never forget it,” Steve, 56, recalled to Us Weekly during the premiere of his movie Welcome to Marwen at ArcLight in Hollywood on Monday, December 10.

“I was on the altar and I turned. She was walking down the aisle and I immediately stopped sweating,” he continued. “I was full of this sense of calm because I knew that person was going to be my partner and have my back and I’d have hers. It was literally feeling empowered. It was feeling like I was more powerful because she was a part of my life.”

The couple tied the knot in August 1995 and are the parents of daughter Elisabeth, 17, and son John, 14.

In Welcome to Marwen, which is based on a true story, Steve plays an assault victim named Mark Hogancamp. He joined the cast in part because he felt that he could relate to the real-life Hogancamp.

“He trusts women implicitly, and they are the most important people in his life,” the Office alum told Us and other reporters at Monday’s premiere. “There’s a responsibility, especially when you’re playing a real-life person, because you want to try to get it as close to right as you can. It’s never going to be completely accurate. And the fact that Mark and I have become friends, it was an added responsibility on top of that, because I felt like I owed it to him. In depicting him, I just tried to think about what a generous spirit he has, and how kind he is to others, and how lacking in cynicism he is.”

Welcome to Marwen hits theaters on Friday, December 21.

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!