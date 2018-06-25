Listen up ladies, Steve Gold has a type! Million Dollar Listing New York’s most eligible bachelor revealed to Us Weekly what he looks for in a partner, and – spoiler alert – she must love spending time with animals and spending time in the bedroom. Watch the video above!

“[I want] someone that you connect with on an emotional level. That shares similar values. Likes dogs,” the real estate broker, 33, told Us. “Helps me be a better person. I help them be a better person. That I’m physically attracted to and want to have sex with all the time. That’s it.”

The Bravo star is currently single and going on dates, but is “not steady with anyone.” However, viewers do get an “awkward” glimpse inside his past dating life on season 7 of MDLNY as he tries to sell the apartment of ex-girlfriend Manuela, who he said broke his heart.

“I think when you have a past you always have some feelings but it might not be the right person. The beautiful thing about her, she remembers the good times. I remember the bad times,” Gold told Us. “I’m the rational side and she’s the emotional, which is why it was a really nice relationship while it lasted. There’s a reason it didn’t work … there’s so many fish in the sea.”

While Gold waits for his perfect person, he is getting some daddy-to-be practice with costar Fredrik Eukland’s 6-month-old twins, Fredrick and Milla, with husband Derek Kaplan.

“He was so good and especially my daughter,” Eklund told Us. “In the airport it was a mess and he was really taking charge. [He’s] gonna be an amazing dad. I can’t wait.”

So does that mean Gold has baby fever? He told Us, “One step at a time. You got to be with the right person and be ready and that time in my life isn’t yet so I don’t think I’m having baby fever. But I could definitely see that for myself in the future.”

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

